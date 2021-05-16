Chris Hemsworth's wife wraps up shoot for action film

Chris Hemsworth's wife and Hollywood star Elsa Pataky is all set to star in an action movie,

Elsa on Saturday shared multiple pictures from the sets of her upcoming Netflix film "Interceptor".

The wife of "Thor" star announced that the shooting for a 'tough but amazing project' has come to a close.

She thanked all the cast and crew that teamed up for the film. Elsa, however, has not shared when the film would premiere on the streaming giant.



