Vanessa Bryant recalls Kobe’s legacy in Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony

Vanessa Bryant recently got emotional during an interview and penned a note highlighting her late husband Kobe’s legacy.

Vanessa started off her emotional admission by telling Entertainment Tonight, “I used to always avoid praising my husband in public because I felt like he got enough praise from his fans. Along the road someone had to bring him back to reality. Right now I am sure he is laughing in heaven because I'm about to praise him in public for his accomplishments on one of the most public stages. I can see him now, arms folded, with a huge grin saying, 'Isn't this some [expletive]?'”

“I wish my husband was here to accept this incredible award. He and Gigi deserve to go here to witness this. Gigi would be so proud to watch her daddy get enshrined into the basketball Hall of Fame. I know he was looking forward to being here. He asked the hall of fame to specifically add a sixth ticket for a Capri. He was so happy.”

Vanessa even gave a shout out to everyone keeping Kobe’s legacy alive and added, “I don't have a speech prepared about my husband because he winged every single speech. He was intelligent, eloquent, and gifted at many things, including public speaking.”

“However, I do know that he would thank everyone that helped him get here, including the people that doubted him and the people that worked against him and told him he couldn't attain his goals. He would thank all of them for motivating him to be here. After all, he proved you wrong.”

“Dear Kobe, thank you for being the best husband and father you could possibly be. Thank you for growing and learning from your own mistakes. Thank you for always trying to do better. Thank you for never giving up on us. Thank you for all of your hard work. Thank you for our family.”

“Thank you for our daughters. Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri. Thank you for working so tirelessly to provide for us and for giving us the most amazing life together. Thank you enough to last five times, and every lifetime I choose you.”