Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby girl will reunite the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child and it's said that the baby girl will play as bridge and help bring the royal family together.

Royal expert Nick Bullen shared thoughts on Harry and Meghan's new arrival with Us Weekly, claiming: "The birth of a baby is always a great unifier for a family and I’m sure all sides of the Sussex family will want to celebrate with Harry and Meghan."



The second child of the Sussexes is due later in the summer but as the couple live in California it's unclear when the Queen will see her great-granddaughter in person, but the Harry's grandmother will have to meet her on Zoom, according to the expert.

"I think you can be absolutely certain that Harry and Meghan will be jumping on a Zoom call to introduce Her Majesty to her 11th great-grandchild," said the editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey plunged the British royal family into crisis. Meghan came under severe criticism for levelling serious allegations against the British royal family.

Now, according to the experts, Meghan and Harry's new child will help defuse tension within the royal family and will reunite them.