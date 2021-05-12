Sean Connery's brother dies at 82

Neil Connery, the younger brother of Sean Connery, has died seven months after the James Bond star passed away

Neil Connery, who died at the age of 82, was also an actor who appeared in spoofs based on James bond.

Neil's friend Steve Begg confirmed the sad news on Facebook, writing: "My good friend and Edinburgh drinking buddy Neil Connery passed away early this morning, I am sad to report.

"He looked and sounded like his big bro so going out with him was always interesting to say the least. Miss you Neil."