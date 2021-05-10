Michael B. Jordan talks about filming ‘Black Panther’ sequel without Chadwick Boseman

Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan is touching upon the forthcoming second instalment of Black Panther, titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.



Commenting on the sequel's title, Jordan said in the Just for Variety podcast: “Nice. A good ring to it, I like that. I think that’s great.”

The Creed star, 34, also spoke about the making of the film without the lead actor Chadwick Boseman after his death from colon cancer last August.

“We all took a hit with the loss of Chadwick [Boseman], so for them trying to figure out how to move forward, I know it’s not an easy thing to do. So the fact that they settled on a title and figuring out the story, I think is truly incredible,” he said.

“If anybody could figure [it] out, [it’s] Ryan [Coogler, director] and Kevin Feige [Marvel Studios President] and their wonderful producers over there is going to figure out the way to do it,” he added.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theatres on July 8, 2022.