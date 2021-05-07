Amber Heard looks breathtakingly beautiful in latest photo

Amber Heard on Friday said she can't wait to go out and travel mask-free this summer as she treated her fans with a stunning picture.

The "Aquaman" star shared her picture on Twitter and Instagram where her fans were unable to comment.

"Footloose and mask free... Can't wait to be out on the road again this summer," she captioned her photo.

The actress recently confirmed her role in "Aquaman 2" after months of speculations that she was fired from the movie after getting involved in controversies.

