Thu May 06, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 6, 2021

Snoop Dogg shares video of his son flirting with Khloe Kardashian

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, May 06, 2021

Snoop Dogg on Wednesday shared a hilarious video of son   Cordell C. Broadus  flirting with Khloe Kardashian.

In the video, Broadus is seen asking the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star out on his birthday.

"Young man spitting at a woman," Snoop Dogg jokingly captioned the video he shared on his Instagram.

The video also shows Khloe Kardashian telling Snoop Dogg what his son told her. 


