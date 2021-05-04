close
Tue May 04, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 4, 2021

Komal Aziz Khan heartbroken after Bill Gates, Melinda Gates divorce

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 04, 2021

TV actress Komal Aziz Khan was among millions of people who took to social media to express their thoughts on the reports that Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates have decided to end their marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Komal shared the news report about the couple's divorce with a broken heart emoji to express her feelings.

Billionaire benefactors Bill and Melinda Gates, co-founders of one of the world’s largest private charitable foundations, filed for divorce on Monday after 27 years of marriage but pledged to continue their philanthropic work together.

Bill Gates, 65, who co-founded Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), and his spouse, Melinda French Gates, 56, met after she joined the software giant as a product manager, and they dated for a few years before marrying in January 1994 in Hawaii.

