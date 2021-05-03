Indian Muslim business tycoon Azim Premji donated 10 times more than other philanthropists in 2020

Azim Premji. File photo

Indian Muslim business tycoon Azim Premji donated 10 times more than billionaires Shiv Nadar and Mukesh Ambani in 2020, as per a report.

The EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020 put Premji on top, stating that he donated an impressive rs7,904 crores in 2020, which means he donated an astounding Rs22 crores per day.

Shiv Nadar, founder chairman of HCL Technologies, and Mukesh Ambani, chairman, Reliance Industries, follow behind Premji in the list.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group was in the fourth spot, while Anil Agarwal, chairman, Vedanta Group came in fifth, EdelGive Foundation said in a statement.

The Azim Premji Endowment Fund owns 13.6% of the IT Czar's shareholding in Wipro and receives all the money earned from promoter shares.

As India struggled last year --and continues to struggle -- with the coronavirus infection by reporting huge numbers, putting its health system under immense strain, the Azim Premji Foundation committed ₹1,000 crores for tackling the pandemic.

The foundation also pledged ₹100 crores from Wipro and ₹25 crores from Wipro Enterprises, making it a total of ₹1,125 crores in donations.

These are not the only donations made by the foundation, as Wipro frequently conducts its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities and the Azim Premji Foundation also carries out philanthropic activities.