Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun release acoustic version of duet song ‘Flames’

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun recently released a stripped down version of their collaboration Flames and its official soundtrack is reportedly going to feature on Mod Sun’s upcoming Internet Killed the Rockstar Deluxe album.



The album is supposed to drop by May 7th and the video in question features a beautiful a side-by-side melding of chords.

According to a report by People magazine Lavigne addressed her plans for the song in a statement and began by saying, "Flames is a very special song. I love how the acoustic version turned out. It really brings another layer of emotion to the song."

Mod Sun on the other hand has his own intentions for the acoustic version and admitted that he "wanted to offer a bright side to the story.”

"I felt like sonically I could paint that landscape through acoustic guitar and a string section. I wanted to make something that felt like we were performing in your living room."

Check it out below:



