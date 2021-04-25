Russell Crowe reveals completed his part of filming in Thor: Love and Thunder

Veteran Hollywood actor Russell Crowe has surprised his fans that he has already completed most of the filming of his part in the movie ‘Thor: Love and Thunder.' The Oscar-winning actor also revealed the character he will be seen performing in the Marvel flick.

It was two weeks ago when the 57-year-old New Zealand actor was reported to have been roped in to play one of the lead roles in a major Marvel movie. However, his role was kept under wraps.



Watching Crow hanging out with Thor stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in recent weeks, the movie fans have rightly guessed that the A Beautiful Mind actor stars in the upcoming sequel.

However, appearing on an Australian radio show this week, Russel Crowe revealed the character he is playing in the upcoming fourth Thor movie, which has been filming in his native Australia for quite some time now.

The Oscar-winning actor, while speaking during an episode of the Australian radio programme Joy Breakfast with The Murphys, dropped the reveal that his character is Zeus - king of the Greek gods. He also said the filming of most of his part in the movie has already been done.

“Now, I’m gonna get on my bicycle, I’m gonna ride up to Disney-Fox studios and around about 9:15, I shall be Zeus in Thor 4,” Crowe said at the end of the interview. “It’s my last day of Zeus-ing about and I’m going to enjoy it.”



In the Marvel superhero saga, the Zeus character is based on the sky and thunder god of the ancient Greek pantheon of the same name.