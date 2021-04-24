Kate Middleton’s ‘unwritten deal’ with the paparazzi revealed

An expert recently stepped forward to address Kate Middleton’s unwritten rule with the paparazzi regarding pictures of her children.

News on Kate Middleton’s unwritten deal was brought forward by The Telegraph’s author Harry Mount.

He claimed, "Prince Louis, the Cambridges' youngest son, turns three today – on St George’s Day – and you can already begin to see his character emerging. He is the classic, cheeky, third-child scamp."

"It's the royal tradition to release a picture on a child's third birthday – part of the unwritten deal that, in return for official photographs, the paparazzi will leave the Royal family alone.”

"It helps, too, that the Duchess of Cambridge has become a considerable photographer in her own right which means her subjects are at their most relaxed for her to capture these fun intimate portraits.”

"The sort you only get from a little boy looking at his beloved mother, pleased as punch that he's mastered the crucial little boy's art of turning his bike handlebars – racing style."