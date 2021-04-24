Selena Gomez undergoes drastic transformation as she debuts bright platinum blonde hair

Selena Gomez amazed fans with her new look as she changed her hair color back to blonde for the first time since 2017.

The music sensation unveiled surprise blonde bombshell look after spending eight-hour lightening her brunette locks. She had dyed her signature brown tresses blonde.

The 28-year-old singer on Friday debuted her new platinum locks on her brand Rare Beauty's social media page as she showed off her 'new look' with a mirror snap.

The award winner songstress looked amazing as she posed in a white T-shirt with a new icy hairdo.

The entire process reportedly took 200 foils, several bowls of bleach and 8 hours of hair magic. Her longtime colorists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri did the process.

The pop star had previously dyed her hair blonde in 2017 but made the jump back to brunette after a brief stint.



Selena Gomez's new look received massive applause from her fans and friends. Many of her admirers started dubbing her 'Blondelena.'