Miley Cyrus mocks her failed romantic relationships in TikTok video

American singer Miley Cyrus has taken all her fruitless romantic relationship with an open heart as the 28-year-old singer summarised her past ties in a short TikTok video.

As the video progresses, several mocking headlines about her unsuccessful relationships are seen flashing across the screen as the singer shares screenshots of several articles written about her romantic relationships throughout the years. Also, Miley Cyrus is seen dancing to her new remix of The Kid Laroi's Without You.



One of the headlines was 'What Really Ended Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas' Relationship.' Another headline reads, 'Miley Cyrus Just Asked a Random Woman Out on TikTok and It's Everything.' As the headlines are seen coming and going in the background, Miley Cyrus continues to lip-sync to the lyrics, "So there I go, oh / Can't make a wife out of a ho*, oh..."

Then, we have King Moxu appearing shirtless on camera from out of nowhere. The two then kiss each other and then she continues while looking into the camera. Miley Cyrus captioned the video, "So there I go....."

King Moxu also seemed excited as he posted the video for his three million TikTok followers, '[Miley Cyrus] give me them sweet nibblets.'



