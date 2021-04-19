Britney Spears updates fans on her mental health: 'I am okay'

'Yes, I’m totally fine. I’m extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, beautiful children,' assured Britney Spears

Britney Spears is giving her fans regular insight into her mental health years after she had a public breakdown in 2007.

While answering some fan questions on Instagram on Sunday, the 39-year-old singer responded to the most frequently asked question, “Are you okay?”

“Yes, I’m totally fine. I’m extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, beautiful children,” insisted Spears.

“I’m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself,” she added.

Spears also addressed the question as to why she uploaded a picture of a red refrigerator on Instagram out of nowhere.

“Honestly I just thought it was cool,” she said, adding that it did not have a hidden meaning. “I thought it was vintage, it was red and just really cool.”

The performer also answered fans who asked her about any potential dizzy spells from “spinning in my living room.”

“Yes, I get extremely dizzy,” she answered, “but I’m a dancer so as long as I have a focus point for my head, as I turn as long as I keep finding that spot, usually in the end it’s not as bad.”