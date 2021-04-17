In pictures: Royal family mourns at Prince Philip’s funeral

British Royals paid rich tribute to late Prince Philip as Queen Elizabeth II led one-minute silence in his memory to bid him farewell at a funeral at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on Saturday.



Prince Charles, heir to the throne, and Philip's other children walked behind in procession.

Prince William and his brother Prince Harry - who has returned from the United States also attended the funeral.

Kate Middleton was also present.

Prince Philip’s Funeral in Pictures



























