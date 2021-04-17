In pictures: Royal family mourns at Prince Philip’s funeral

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
British Royals paid rich tribute to late Prince Philip as Queen Elizabeth II led one-minute silence in his memory to bid him farewell at a funeral at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on Saturday.
Prince Charles, heir to the throne, and Philip's other children walked behind in procession.
Prince William and his brother Prince Harry - who has returned from the United States also attended the funeral.
Kate Middleton was also present.
Prince Philip’s Funeral in Pictures