Fri Apr 16, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 17, 2021

Jeffree Star, YouTuber, hospitalized after scary car crash

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 17, 2021

Jeffree Star, a YouTuber who shot to fame for makeup tutorials and beauty videos, is reportedly in stable condition  after her severe car accident. 

The crash reportedly happened early in the morning on Hat 6 Road  when  Jeffree, who was driving the Rolls Royce, lost control and rolled over after experiencing   slushy road conditions.

The YouTube star and beauty influencer - who is in a hospital bed with a neck brace - said he's lucky to be alive after his car flipped 3 times in a scary accident.

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, the preliminary findings suggest drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, though the investigation is ongoing.

Police also say it's too early to tell if speed was a factor in the accident.

Jeffree's  friend Daniel was also in the car with him, and he posted a photo of them both in hospital gowns.

