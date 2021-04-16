Saudi Arabia's ministry for Hajj issues new rules for Umrah pilgrims

Photo: File.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Friday issued new rules for Umrah pilgrims arriving in the country from abroad, an Arab news agency said.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj, those coming for Umrah will first have to go to the care centre in Mecca to get the status of their coronavirus vaccination checked. This procedure must be carried out six hours before someone intends to perform Umrah.

After getting the vaccination status checked, visitors will be handed over a bracelet for verification which they will be required to wear at all times during the umrah.

After that, visitors will be instructed to go to the Al-Shubaikha gathering centre where they will show their bracelet and verify their data and permit.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj has urged pilgrims to adhere to the date and time of their Umrah.

Earlier this month, the ministry had said that only those people who have received both the shots of coronavirus vaccine will be allowed to enter the Kingdom for Umrah.