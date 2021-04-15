Christina Aguilera addresses embracement over ‘super skinny’ shots from her early 20s

American singer and songwriter Christina Aguilera recently got candid about having to see old photos from her “super skinny” past self.



The singer got candid with Health magazine and was quoted saying, “I think we all have our good days and our bad days in how we feel about ourselves. Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves. I appreciated having a booty. I’ve always said that women are way more interesting to look at than men!"

“I have a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself because I remember feeling so insecure. I would never want to relive my 20s -you’re so in your own head and finding your confidence. As you age, you stop comparing yourself to other people and start appreciating your own body and owning it.”

She also went on to say, “Accepting yourself is what beauty is really about. As much as I also love being a glam girl and playing dress-up for the camera, when it all comes off, that’s what’s ultimately most rewarding—being able to feel really good about who’s staring back at you in the mirror, because you’re owning all of it.”