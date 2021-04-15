Brad Pitt sparks concern after leaving hospital in wheelchair

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hollywood star Brad Pitt was seen exiting a medical centre in Beverly Hills in a wheelchair, sparking concern over the condition of his health.
According to Page Six, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was at the facility for a dental appointment.
It was unsure if the actor was experiencing any pain as he sported and oversized pair of sunglasses with a facemask, shielding his face.
Furthermore it is unknown what dental procedure he got.
It is likely that the star was confined to a wheelchair due to hospital policy where patients could become a liability if the hurt themselves while exiting the facility.