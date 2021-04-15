Brad Pitt sparks concern after leaving hospital in wheelchair

Hollywood star Brad Pitt was seen exiting a medical centre in Beverly Hills in a wheelchair, sparking concern over the condition of his health.

According to Page Six, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was at the facility for a dental appointment.

It was unsure if the actor was experiencing any pain as he sported and oversized pair of sunglasses with a facemask, shielding his face.

Furthermore it is unknown what dental procedure he got.

It is likely that the star was confined to a wheelchair due to hospital policy where patients could become a liability if the hurt themselves while exiting the facility.