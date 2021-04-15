Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam celebrates after scoring a century as Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan looks on during the third Twenty20 international match between South Africa and Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion on April 14, 2021. Photo: AFP

Pakistan captain Babar Azam shared on Thursday that he is lost for "words" by the immense gratitude shown by his fans and Pakistanis that have supported him in his career.

“Words cannot define the gratitude I have for my fans and especially the people of my country,” tweeted Azam after scoring his first T20I hundred and rising to the top of the ODI rankings.



The Pakistan captain said that his team’s success was not possible without the “unwavering support and trust” of the fans.

“Thank you for making me feel blessed & honoured. Keep supporting. Keep praying. Keep believing,” said Azam.

During Wednesday's game, Azam and batsman Mohammad Rizwan sailed the Men In Green to victory against South Africa in the third fixture of the four-match T20I series at Supersport Park in Centurion.



Although South Africa set a massive 204-run target, Pakistan easily chased it with nine wickets to spare. The Men in Green lead the T20I series 2-1 at the moment.

Azam hit 122 runs, comprising a whopping 15 fours and four sixes, while Rizwan scored an unbeaten 73 runs, with five fours and two sixes.

The Pakistani skipper proved to the world why he is the best batsman hours after he toppled Indian captain Virat Kohli to become the top-ranked ODI batsman in the world.



Azam and Rizwan put on 197, the fourth-highest T20I partnership overall, and the highest ever in a chase, according to ESPN.