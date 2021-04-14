'Prince Harry, Prince Andrew should wear military uniforms on Prince Philip's funeral'

Royal editor Rob Jobson is of the opinion that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew should be allowed to wear their uniforms during Prince Philip’s funeral.

Prince Andrew had withdrawn from his royal duties in 2019 while Prince Harry lost his military titles over his decision to step down as senior member of the royal family, thus preventing them from wearing their military uniforms.

"Every day a fresh story about what might or might not be happening at that funeral on Saturday," he said.

"One of the ones that catches the eye today is the possibility of whether or not the Duke of York should wear the uniform."

However, he then defended the choice saying that both royals had served their country well and rightfully deserve to be given the chance to don the uniform as per their choice.

"I think actually that both Harry and the Duke served with distinction in the Falklands War and the Afghanistan War and they should be able to wear whatever uniform is fitting for their father and grandfather's funeral."