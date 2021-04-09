Pak vs SA T20 series: Head to head

A view of Pakistan vs South Africa match.

LAHORE: Pakistan will be hoping to carry forward their winning momentum from the ODI series and will be hoping to secure win the T20I series as well.



But if we look at the head to head record South Africa has a slight edge over Pakistan in the T20s. South Africa lead Pakistan by 9-8, including 4-3 on their home conditions.

In the ICC T20I rankings, Pakistan is currently ahead of Proteas with the men in green in fourth position with 260 points while South Africa are on the sixth position with 251 points.

England is on top of the tree with 272 points, followed by India (270) and Australia (267).

"If Pakistan win all four matches, they will earn four points and move to 264 points to reduce the gap to three points with Australia. However, if the series result in reversed, then both the side will swap places with South Africa rising to fourth on 259 points and Pakistan dropping to sixth on 254 points," said the PCB.

The board said that if the series ends in a draw then Pakistan will maintain its fourth position with 259 points and South Africa will maintain sixth position with 252 points.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir.

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain, wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams and Wihan Lubbe

Series schedule:

April 10 — 1st T20I; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

April 12 — 2nd T20I; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

April 14 — 3rd T20I; SuperSport Park, Pretoria

April 16 — 4th T20I; SuperSport Park, Pretoria