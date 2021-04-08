Piers Morgan does not see Prince Harry, Wiliam reuniting for Princess Diana

'I can't see how they [Prince Harry, William] can stand next to each other,' said Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan says it is hard for Prince Harry and William to bury the hatchet and come together on one page before Princess Diana's 60th birthday.



The royal princes are set to reunite for the unveiling of the memorial of mother Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday, but Morgan says its hard for them to 'stand next to each other.'

Speaking to Extra TV host Billy Bush, Morgan said, "I can't see how they can stand next to each other, William and Harry, after what's happened."

Responding to who he thought is generally favoured by the public after the explosive chat, he called the Queen "immeasurably more popular," while referring to Harry and Meghan as "celebrity hucksters."

"Trading off their royal titles to sign massive deals with Netflix, Spotify, and so on whilst also saying they hate the institution of the royals and the monarchy.

"But not enough to give up the royal titles which are making them all this money, I think that's rank hypocrisy," the British journalist blasted.