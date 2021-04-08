Lady Gaga unveils ‘Creative Freedom’ with The Queendom

Lady Gaga has finally announced the release of her very own psychedelic music video for the song Creative Freedom.



For those unversed, Creative Freedom is a remix version of the award winning singer’s Chromatica song Free Woman.

The music video (MV) for this adaptation features her inner crystal queen time traveling into a dimension filled with fluid chandelier castles, free from the constraints of human time and space.

Check it out below:



