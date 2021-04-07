Pakistan clinches second spot in ICC World Cup Super League points table after SA win

Pakistan Cricket Team celebrates during a match by huddling together. Photo: Geo.tv

After winning the match against South Africa, Pakistan has jumped to 2nd place in the ICC World Cup Super League points table.

The boys-in-green are behind world champions England in the race to earn a direct berth to the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

Pakistan team has earned 40 points from 6 matches. It has won 4 and lost 2, so far, in the super league. England has won 4 matches from 9 ODIs and has, so far, earned 40 points.

However, they’re currently ahead of Pakistan on basis of NRR. England’s NRR is 0.468 as compared to Pakistan’s 0.422. Australia is placed 3rd with an NRR of 0.347 after a tie on points with England and Pakistan.

Pakistan will next play its next Super League series against England in July with an aim to jump on the top of the table.

The ICC ODI World Cup Super League, featuring 12 teams, will continue till March 2023 to see 7 top teams and hosts India making way to Cricket World Cup 2023, the bottom 5 teams will have to play the qualifying round for the next two spots in the mega event.

During the cycle, each team will play an ODI series against eight of the other twelve teams, four series at home and four away. Each series consists of three ODI matches.

ICC Super League Table:

Pts teams

40 England

40 Pakistan

40 Australia

30 New Zealand

30 Afghanistan

30 Bangladesh

30 West Indies

29 India

10 Zimbabwe

10 Ireland

09 South Africa

00 Netherlands (yet to play)

-2 Sri Lanka