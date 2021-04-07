close
Wed Apr 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 7, 2021

Hailie Jade turns out to be Justin Bieber fan

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 07, 2021

Hailie Jade  has turned out to be  a fan of Canadian singer  Justin Bieber.

Hailie received some interesting replies from her followers recently when she posted a video of herself, with Justin Bieber's song "Peaches" playing the background.

The daughter of Eminem daughter has crossed two million followers Instagram followers despite her long absence from social media during the coronavirus pandemic.


The social media star is back to the Facebook-owned platform where she shares beauty and style tips.

Latest News

More From Entertainment