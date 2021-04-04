Eminem wishes speedy recovery to 'True Legend' DMX

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rapper DMX has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack, according to US media.
Detroit rapper Eminem was among thousands of people who wished DMX early recovery from his heart disease.
The Grammy-nominated rapper was hospitalized in a New York critical care unit after suffering a heart attack, according to reports.
Eminem took to Twitter and wrote, "Prayers out 2 @DMX & his family!! True legend!! Pullin 4 u please stay strong!!."
TMZ reported that the rapper, born Earl Simmons, overdosed and had a heart attack while at his home on Friday night.