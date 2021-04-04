close
Sun Apr 04, 2021
April 4, 2021

Eminem wishes speedy recovery to 'True Legend' DMX

Sun, Apr 04, 2021

Rapper  DMX has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack, according to US media.

Detroit rapper Eminem was among thousands of people who wished DMX early recovery from his heart disease.

The Grammy-nominated rapper was hospitalized in a New York critical care unit after suffering a heart attack, according to reports.

Eminem took to Twitter and wrote, "Prayers out 2 @DMX & his family!! True legend!! Pullin 4 u please stay strong!!."

TMZ reported that the rapper, born Earl Simmons, overdosed and had a heart attack while at his home on Friday night.


