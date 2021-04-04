close
Sun Apr 04, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 4, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle money-driven as Archwell Foundation no longer 'charity'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 04, 2021

A royal correspondent has said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are money-driven  since they parted ways from the royal family.

Jonny Dymond noted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archwell Foundation has steered away from being a "philanthropic charity" to a "global production hub".

Meghan and Harry have continuously faced backlash over profiting off of their royal status with mega-million deals with Spotify and Netflix.

However the couple clarified in their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey that the deals were done so that they could “afford security” in California.

"Today marks the first anniversary of the so-called Megxit," Jonny said.

"I know they are not officially working royals but I'm sure you are keeping track of them. What are they up to one year out?I think you have three big strands going on. The biggest is money.

"They are signing contracts to make sure they can live an independent, financial life. We know they have signed a contract with Netflix, with Spotify.

"Their organisation Archewell originally was presented as a philanthropic, charity organisation but it's now described as a global production hub."

