Kate Middleton’s mask habits take Britain by storm: ‘It’s become a staple!’

Kate Middleton has started a face mask fad with her nifty trick to a tight seal.

The royal became the subject of attention after her mask hack at the vaccine canter in Westminster Abbey shocked fans.

The observation was made by royal commentators Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie on the Royally Obsessed podcast. During their chat Ms Bowie said, “I think it's so weird that your wedding venue [Westminister Abbey] is now a vaccination clinic. It's also such a fancy place to get a vaccine I would love to get vaccinated there.”

Even Mr Fioritio weighed in and added, “Aside from her wearing white and I don't know if you spotted this but you have such an eagle eye. Kate's medical mask cap, so she takes the mask, and I struggle with this where it's too big for me the medical mask and it doesn't quite close all the gaps."

“And so she twists it like in a sort of figure-eight around her ears and that really tightens it up. So I feel like that was just a genius move I've been doing it ever since I thought that was pretty cool, so smart. But it definitely made me think how they're gonna honour ten years of marriage.”