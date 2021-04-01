'Black Panther 2' director Ryan Coogler pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Ryan Coogler recalled the time he got to spend with Chadwick Boseman on the set

Ryan Coogler, who worked with Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther 2, came forth talking about his experience of shooting the sequel after the latter's demise.



Honouring the late actor in a heart-touching homage, Coogler said, "It’s difficult. You’ve got to keep going when you lose loved ones. I know Chad wouldn’t have wanted us to stop. He was somebody who was so about the collective.”

The famed director went on to express how Boseman was supposed to reprise the role in the now untitled film.

"Black Panther, that was his movie. He was hired to play that role before anybody else was even thought of before I was hired before any of the actresses were hired.”

Coogler recalled the time he got to spend with Boseman on the set.

“On that set, he was all about everybody else. Even though he was going through what he was going through, he was checking in on them, making sure they were good. If we cut his coverage, he would stick around and read lines off-camera. So it would be harder for me to stop. Truthfully. I’d feel him yelling at me, like, ‘What are you doing?’ So you keep going," he concluded.