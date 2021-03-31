Archbishop of Canterbury addresses Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘secret’ wedding claim

The Archbishop of Canterbury has finally come forward to address the public outcry that ensued following Meghan Markle’s admission over a secret wedding ceremony ahead of the official day.

The explanation was made by Reverend Justin Welby and he was quoted telling Italian newspaper La Repubblica, “If any of you ever talk to a priest, you expect them to keep that talk confidential. It doesn't matter who I'm talking to. I had a number of private and pastoral meetings with the Duke and Duchess before the wedding. The legal wedding was on the Saturday.”

"I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offence if I signed it knowing it was false. So you can make what you like about. But the legal wedding was on the Saturday. But I won't say what happened at any other meetings."