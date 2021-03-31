Amber Heard shuts down Johnny Depp fan who called her 'gold digger'

Amber Heard clapped back at a troll who called her a 'gold digger' in the most savage way

Amber Heard is done taking hate from Johnny Depp's fans who leave all sorts of nasty comments on her account.



Recently, Heard clapped back at a troll who called her a 'gold digger' in the most savage way.



It all started when the Aquaman actress took to Twitter to attack Depp's lawyer by calling him short.

One fan responded by saying, “I’d rather be short than an abusive gold digger.”

Heard reacted by saying, “It’s good to be realistic with your goals.”

She did not stop there. Heard went after some other fans of her former husband. When one wrote, “The only reason why JD lost his case is bc he was up against Rupert Murdock, not Amanda Heard. So in VA, it's gonna be vastly different....”

Amber immediately hit back by saying: “It must be so hard.”