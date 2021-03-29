Demi Lovato touches on PTSD struggles from fame: ‘I was in so much pain’

Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato sits down and gets candid over the fame-induced Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) she suffered back in the day.

The singer got candid during their interview with The Sunday Times and was quoted saying, "At first I was, like, woah, excuse me? How is that so?”

“And the therapist explained to me the hyper-vigilancy that you maintain when you’re in public. I can hear the snap of a phone from 20 feet away; I can feel it when a camera is pointed at me, even if it’s 100 feet away. It’s that hyper-vigilancy."

"It’s very easy to have an opinion about the celebrity on the cover of a trashy magazine when you’re buying your groceries. The temptation to say, 'Well, they should have done this, they should have done that', can be irresistible. But no one will ever know until they walk a mile in someone’s shoes. When I walked a mile in those other child stars’ shoes, I was, like, I get it."

“If people are using drugs or if they are dealing with an eating disorder or self-harm that they want to die… In the same way it almost killed me, it saved my life at times, because there were times that I dealt with suicidal ideations.”

She concluded by saying, “And had I gone forward with that at that moment, instead of another destructive coping mechanism, I wouldn't be here to tell my story ... I turned to those coping mechanisms because I genuinely was in so much pain that I didn't want to die and I didn't know what else to do."