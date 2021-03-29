Prince Philip may have wanted to ‘bash heads together’ after Harry, Meghan fiasco

Prince Philip was fiercely protected from the chaos that unfolded following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview.



Now, a royal expert has claimed that the Duke of Edinburgh might want to “bash some heads together” over the bombshell chat of the couple across the pond.

Speaking on True Royalty TV’s Royal Beat podcast, royal editor of Daily Mirror Russell Myers said: “[Prince Philip] probably wanted to bash some heads together I would imagine. He is not one for any nonsense.”

"I'm sure his advice would be ‘everyone needs to settle down and stop sniping at each other’,” he said.

Earlier, the duke spent almost a month hospitalized as he was being treated for an infection and later underwent a heart surgery.

The 28-night stay was the longest period Philip spent in hospital.