Saboor Aly, Yasir Hussain’s dance video goes viral

A dance video of Pakistani stars Yasir Hussain and Saboor Aly from the wedding ceremony of their friend Umair Qazi has taken the internet by storm and won the hearts of the fans on social media.



They recently attended a star-studded wedding ceremony of Umair Qazi.

Yasir and Saboor also shared photos from the event and the fans can’t stop gushing over them.

Now a dance video of Saboor and Yasir is making the rounds on the social media and have won the hearts of the fans.



In the video, the Gul-o-Gulzar actress and Yasir can be seen dancing their heart out on Indian song Ishq Hai Deewana from film Cooli No. 1.

The dance video has gone viral on social media platforms and it has been shared thousands of times.

Other celebrities who attended the wedding of Umair include Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir, Zara Noor Abbas, Iqra Aziz, Kinza Hashmi.