Royals may hit back if Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leak more private chats

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ruffled quite a few feathers when they decided to make their royal struggle public in a recent interview.



While the consequences were tactfully and cordially dealt with by the Buckingham Palace following the couple’s startling claims, that may not be the case in the future.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, the royal family will fight back if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to leak information publicly.

Speaking on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine said: "The Royal Family hate private conversations being repeated in any form to the press. That is really going to cause a problem.”

Meanwhile, royal expert and author Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that Prince Charles and Prince William were leaning towards giving a detailed response to Harry and Meghan’s allegations made during the Oprah Winfrey interview but were stopped by the Palace.

"My understanding is that Prince Charles did want to issue a more detailed statement in response to the Oprah interview and possibly address some of those issues point by point,” she said.

"But there was an evening to think about things and in the end, it was decided that a shorter statement would be better,” she continued.

"And that going at things point by point could be potentially more damaging and give more ammunition for the row to continue. I think Prince Charles and Prince William were keen to correct some of the things that the couple had said,” she added.