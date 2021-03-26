Demi Lovato candidly dishes over tumultuous relationship with father

Grammy award winning singer Demi Lovato sheds light on the candid nature of her horrifying relationship with her father as well as the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death.



The singer got candid about it all on her new docuseries Dancing With the Devil and was quoted saying, “Growing up my whole life, I longed for that relationship with him. And then I resented him because he was an addict and alcoholic and was abusive to my mom.”



She even detailed the true nature of his horrific death, one that occurred just ahead of Father’s Day and admitted, “We don’t actually know the exact date he died.”



“All we know is that by the time he was found, his body was too decomposed to have an open casket. He had been laying there about a week-and-a-half before anybody found him.”