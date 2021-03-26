Madonna mocked for photoshopping her face onto another girls's body

Madonna faced massive backlash for photoshopping her face onto another woman's body to promote her album.

The music queen shared a photo of herself in a houndstooth skirt and Joy Division T-shirt on Instagram to promote her 'Rebel Heart' album on May 1, 2015.

Madonna made no mention of Photoshop when she first shared the photo six years ago, captioning it: 'I look Kewl.' But Amelia soon noticed that the singer's body looked incredibly familiar.

She shared the photo on her own Instagram account in 2017, writing: 'Two years today since queen @madonna used a photo of me on her Instagram with her face photoshopped onto it. Still the best/weirdest/funniest thing to ever happen to me.'



The Australian woman revealed that she first 'thought it was a joke' and tried contacting Madonna's team, but did not receive any reply.

Social media users are now mocking the singer and urging her to give Amelia, the 28-year-old whose photo she used, credit for the six-year-old image.



Amelia Goldie shared the original photo with her own face on TikTok, where her video has quickly gone viral.

Critics and commenters are now taking jibe at Madonna on Instagram and urging her to give Amelia credit.