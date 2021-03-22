Cardi B reacts to 'parent-shamers': 'Stop expecting celebs to raise your kids'

Cardi B has reacted to the backlash she faced from the people following her racy performance at the Grammy Awards, saying: 'stop expecting celebs to raise your kids.'



The 28-year-old rapper soared the temperature last Sunday as she danced with fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion, 26, to their hit track 'WAP'.

The two rappers put on an X-rated performance on the stage, as they danced on a pole and laid on a bed in a stunning way. However, their moves angered the parents who were watching the show, with many viewers criticising the awards show for airing heir performance.

The singer was also targeted by fans on her Instagram, following her feud with commentator Candace Owens.



One follower asked why she doesn't allow her two-year-old daughter Kulture to listen to her music. "But how is this she empowering women with her music but doesn't let her daughter listen? Don't you wanna empower your daughter also??"

Responding to the critics, Cardi wrote: "I don't make music for kids I make music for adults. Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see...I'm a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be.



She went on to describe: "My daughter doesn't need to listen to music to be empowered neither should your children. The only way to empower your kids is by talking to them, boost their confidence and making sure they get a good education."

The rapper added: "I never ever said that WAP was made to empower women, I'm just a freaky person and this is not the first sex song ever made. Stop expecting celebs to raise your kids."

In response to Candace Owens, a furious Cardi tweeted : "Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS!!! Wap wap wap."



Cardi B was slammed on Monday night by Candace when she made an appearance on Tucker Carlson's show, claiming the WAP performance was "an attack on American values, American traditions" and she also accused the two artists of 'actively trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque.'