Fortnite's three-minute opening cinematic of season 6 launched

The Fortnite fans are happy that the latest instalment of the popular battle royale game "Fortnite" has been launched with a three-minute-long cinematic of season 6 of the game’s second chapter.



Dubbed as “Primal,” it is the most story-driven event ever produced for the game, said the Epic. It picks the pace directly after the “Zero Crisis Finale” - a point on which season 5 of chapter 2 came to an end.

Filmmakers and director, Anthony and Joe Russo seem to be great fans of “Fortnite”. The duo, who is commonly known as Russo Brothers has teamed up with Epic Games to co-direct the cinematic opener.

"It was Thanos’ appearance and the Russo Brothers that inspired the copious brand crossovers that are now so central to Fortnite," said Fortnite creative director Donald Mustard.

The three-minute cinematic intro for Chapter 2 Season 6 shows Agent Jones landing on an island. He is seen fighting his way through several characters. He was trying to reach a glowing orb. On his way, he is beaten up by a cyborg-like character, The Foundation. He agrees to Agent Jones to help him on his mission.

In his fight to prevent anyone from escaping the Loop, Agent Jones is seen being helped by the best hunters from multiple realities — including the Mandalorian, Ripley and the Xenomorph from “Alien,” Predator, Michonne and Daryl from “The Walking Dead” and others.

“It’s been fantastic working with the team at Epic. Fortnite holds a unique place in pop culture, and we think Donald Mustard [Epic’s chief creative officer] is a visionary storyteller who continues to take us all into unexplored territory,” the directing duo told media in a statement.

Mustard said, “The Zero Crisis Finale is a defining moment for what’s coming next in the evolving experience of the island and Chapter 2 in the game.”

“When we were laying out the story for Season 5 and Season 6 we wanted to tell it in a really authentic and character-driven way, and we knew there was no one better to help us do that then the Russos.”

The new “Fortnite” season opener is a solo-mission event, letting you play through Agent Jones’ mission in the Zero Crisis Finale.

Watch the animated “Fortnite” Chapter 2 Season 6 opener here:



