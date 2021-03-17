Billie Eilish shows new hair colour in latest picture

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Billie Eilish fans recently noticed that the singer has been covering her hairline in her photos on social media.
They thought that Eilish has been secretly wearing a wig recently.
The singer on Wednesday took to Instagram unveil the new hair colour. The caption accompanying her photo read, "Pinch me".
Billie Eilish has become known for her various different hair colours.