close
Wed Mar 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 17, 2021

Billie Eilish shows new hair colour in latest picture

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 17, 2021

Billie Eilish fans recently noticed that the singer  has been covering her hairline in her photos on social media.

They thought that Eilish has been secretly wearing a wig recently.

  The singer on Wednesday took to Instagram  unveil the new hair colour. The caption accompanying her  photo read,  "Pinch me".

Billie Eilish has become known for her various different hair colours.




Latest News

More From Entertainment