Victoria Beckham shares throwback snaps to celebrate Eva Longoria's 46th birthday

Victoria Beckham sent love to her best friend Eva Longoria on her 46th birthday and shared a series of throwback snaps on Instagram.



The 46-year-old fashion designer celebrated her's birthday as she shared a series of stunning throwback photos on Monday.

Gushing over her friend, the fashion designer penned: 'Happy Birthday to the wonderful Eva Longoria! So lucky to have you in my life. We love and miss you so much and can't wait to see you soon.'

The two pair looked as they posed with their legs in the air before a black tie event. Eva previously spoke about their relationship wit the fashion designer and said: 'We're best friends and have shared lots of life lessons together.'

Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria's bond is so close that the former Desperate Housewives actress is godmother to David Beckham's nine-year-old daughter Harper.