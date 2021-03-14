Pakistan embassy to hold a puppet show to celebrate 70th anniversary of relations with China

Picture showing the flags of Pakistan (L) and China. Photo: APP.

The embassy of Pakistan in Beijing has decided to hold a puppet show to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China. The show is set to take place at the China Puppet Art Theatre on March 21.

The initiative has been taken in collaboration with China Puppet Art Theatre and Rafi Peer Art Theatre, while the show will be held to celebrate Pakistan-China civilisational and cultural heritage through puppets and related art on World Puppetry Day.



Pakistan and China have agreed to hold over 100 events to mark the 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations in a wide range of areas including the political, economic, trade, cultural, and military sectors.

People from all walks of life in both countries, especially the young generation, will be welcomed to take an active part to enrich the celebrations and make them more broad-based and fruitful.

A senior official informed APP on Sunday that the detailed list of events, once confirmed, will be released as soon as possible and said that the commemorative activities will go far beyond the list.

On March 2, Pakistan Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi launched 70 years of celebrations via a virtual ceremony simultaneously held in Islamabad and Beijing.

The two countries also released a logo to mark the occasion. This event officially commenced a series of commemorative activities throughout the year. The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on May 21, 1951.