Anwar Ali fascinated with Shahnawaz Dhani's signature celebration

Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dhani celebrates after taking a wicket. Photo: PSL Twitter account

Pakistani cricketer Anwar Ali seems fascinated with Larkana's pace sensation Shahnawaz Dhani as he mentioned it in a tweet on Saturday.



Taking to Twitter, Ali congratulated Dhani for getting selected for the men's national cricket team for the South Africa and Zimbabwe series.



In his congratulatory message, Ali mentioned Dhani's signature celebration.



"Congratulations for your selection boys, best of luck, especially @ShahnawazDahani," tweeted Ali. "Dhani, Dhani. Cha ja Larkay Phone Kaan say Laga rahna Chayay. #Waseem & #Arshad Go Well Boys #Teampakistan," he tweeted.



Dhani got the selectors nod after performing well in the PSL 2021 edition where he took impressive wickets and troubled batsmen to a great deal.

Ali was referring to Dhani's signature "telephone ringing" celebration that became famous during the PSL. Every time the cricketer takes a wicket, he gestures with his hands to signify a phone ringing.





