Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez split not at all surprising to friends

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez were not on the same page since a while now

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called it quits on their relationship after being together for four years.



The duo's friends say they knew the split was going to happen as it 'was a long time coming.'



"This has been a long time coming," a source told PEOPLE. "They are tied in their business worlds so it's not a cut and dry breakup. It's taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all."

The Latino power couple were last seen on March 1 in the Dominican Republic where she's shooting a film.

Earlier, sources close to the couple revealed that they were not on the same page since a while now.

"They have been on the rocks for almost three months now. They've been trying to keep it together for the kids but everyone knew it wasn't going to work," an insider told E!News.



"They were going to buy a mega-mansion together and then that didn't happen, once they backed out of the deal all their friends down here [in Miami] knew," they added.