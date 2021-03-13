Rawalpindi KRL Stadium renamed after Shoaib Akhtar

The photo of KRL Stadium shared by Shoaib Akhatr on Twitter. — Twitter/shoaib100mph

Rawalpindi's "historic" KRL Stadium has been renamed after former pacer Shoaib Akhtar and the fast bowler is lost for words after it was named in his honour.

The former pacer, taking to Twitter, said: "Humbled and honoured to share that the historic KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi has been renamed as Shoaib Akhtar Stadium."

The world's fast bowler said that he is "rarely ever lost for words" but he was today after the change in the stadium's name.

"I truly have no words to thank everyone for the love and respect I have received over the years," said Akhtar.

The former fast bowler said he had done his "best" to serve Pakistan with the "utmost dedication and passionate determination".



He said that he had done so to always keep the country's "flag high", adding that he had always worn the Star and Crescent on his chest with pride.

Akhtar played 47 Tests, 163 ODIS and 15 T20Is for Pakistan in his career. During his time in international cricket, the pacer took 444 wickets in total.