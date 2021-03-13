Prince Charles wants to rebut Harry, Meghan’s allegations 'point by point'

Prince Charles was seemingly quite infuriated after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told their side of the story to Oprah Winfrey in an explosive interview.

According to a report by the Sun, the Princes of Wales was “deeply concerned” about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s allegation that there were conversations about their son Archie’s skin colour prior to his birth.

A source told the tabloid: “There were different reactions when the palace was working out what to do. One, to take the Queen’s view, to issue the quiet statement saying we are unhappy to hear they were unhappy.”

“But Prince Charles wanted to rebut, point by point, the claims that had been made,” the insider said.

Issuing a statement earlier this week, Queen Elizabeth cautiously addressed the couple’s claims and said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” she added.