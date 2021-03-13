Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles at odds over Harry, Meghan crisis

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles are reportedly not on the same page about how to react to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.



According to a report by Us Weekly, the mother-son have approaches that are poles apart in regards to how they should be tackling the royal crisis at hand.

A source told the portal: “Charles and the Queen had very different plans for how to respond. Charles wanted to rebuke every claim made by Meghan and Harry and the Queen wanted to take a more modest approach.”

The insider further revealed that the 72-year-old Prince of Wales “especially wanted to make a statement against the allegation that someone in the royal family was worried about how dark Archie’s skin would be” but he was “overruled by other members of the family.”