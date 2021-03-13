In photos: Princes William and Harry over the years before they were driven apart

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prince William and Prince Harry being the future heir to the British throne have been in the public eye since they were born in 1982 and 1984 respectively.
Let’s take a look back at the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex’s days of yore and their bond growing up before family drama drove a wedge between the two.