Sat Mar 13, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 13, 2021

In photos: Princes William and Harry over the years before they were driven apart

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 13, 2021

Prince William and Prince Harry being the future heir to the British throne have been in the public eye since they were born in 1982 and 1984 respectively.

Let’s take a look back at the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex’s days of yore and their bond growing up before family drama drove a wedge between the two.

 
Prince Harry [L] and Prince William [R]
Prince William
[L] Prince Charles with son Prince William. [R] Prince Charles with sons Prince William and Prince Harry
[L] Prince Harry and [R] Prince William
[L] Prince Harry and [R] Prince William
Prince Charles with sons Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Charles with sons Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Charles with sons Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Charles with sons Prince William and Prince Harry
[L] Prince Harry and [R] Prince William
Prince Harry


